Dallas PD relaxes their grooming appearance for the summer

DALLAS -- It's no secret that the heat around here has people trying every method they can think of to cool off. Whether it be these portable phone fans, drenching yourself in water, or just staying indoors all together!

But one group of people who can't really avoid the heat is those who protect and serve.

So, the Dallas Police Department is doing something about that! Department leadership is relaxing their dress code a bit.

For instance, Senior Corporal DeMarquis Black says officers are now allowed to grow out their beards, and some are already doing so. Others have started wearing baseball caps for shade and sporting outer ballistic vests.

"It was something that officers asked for. You might have seen the look on the street. We have officers with beards. They still have to be maintained and groomed, but that is something that we did," said Black. "It's a trend with millennials and people across the country now. You want to be able to be comfortable when you work and deliver services."

Black says these are just some of the things officers are able to do while maintaining a professional appearance.

So don't be surprised if you see an officer letting his hair down, they're just trying to keep it cool while playing it cool at the same time!