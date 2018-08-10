Chew on This: Asador’s ‘farm to fire’ concept is a breath of fresh, local air

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS – Farm to table is concept we've all heard one too many times, but what about farm to fire? Well, that's what Chef Mark Guatelara is all about when it comes to Asador – located inside the Renaissance Hotel in Dallas.

"A lot of our menu items are sourced from Farmers around the Texas area,” Guatelara told Newsfix. "We've got farmers in Denton, we've got farmers in Marshall. I actually ask the Farmers what they have and them I build my menu from that."

Case in point, the pork lettuce wraps.

"As you can see our lettuce are still connected to the roots,” Guatelara said. “So, these are living lettuce. What the guest will do is they tear off the lettuce. And then we have pork patties that we get from Hudspeth Farm. It's a take on a Vietnamese lettuce wrap."

Chew on This: If you're starving on a budget, no worries. Asador is a participant in DFW Restaurant Week – so you can enjoy a three-course meal at a fixed rate of $39. And one the of the entrees on the restaurant week menu includes the 8 oz. ribeye medallion steak served with marble potatoes, seasonal veggies, and smoked olive salsa.

For dessert? Vanilla panna cotta topped with a fresh berry compote.

Whether you come out for restaurant week, or to grab a bite off the regular menu, just know when it comes to the ingredients used – you're getting the best of Texas!!