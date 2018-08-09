Woman arrested for claiming rape by fake police officer in Grand Prairie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND PRAIRIE - A woman arrested for lying to officials, claiming she was raped by a person pretending to be a police officer. The woman said the attack happened in June, near Jefferson Boulevard in Grand Prairie.

Police in Grand Prairie released a detailed description of the suspect, along with a composite sketch. Well, allegedly, it was all a lie!

Police believe the woman made up the attack, even going so far as fabricating evidence to support her case. She has been charged with filing a false report.