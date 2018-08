COMMERCE – A Dallas woman’s mugshot is going viral on social media! This is 20-year-old Marshala Perkins. She’s a Texas A&M Commerce student who was arrested for weed — and now, people are going crazy over her makeup skills.

Perkins has gained thousands of followers social media after her mug shot was posted on Twitter. She’s created a YouTube channel and now plans on doing a makeup tutorial on this look in the coming weeks.

possession of marijuana pic.twitter.com/RYMqEqmBIy — Mugshot Baes (@mugshotbaes) April 18, 2018