Tarrant County offers free school supplies to students and new Dallas ISD bus drivers hit the road!

NORTH TEXAS -- Back to school is just around the corner, and Tarrant County wants to help families and students get ready for the school year with their annual Tarrant County Back to School Round Up!

"It is a head to toe, one stop shop to get everybody ready for school," said Natalie Rose of Back to School Round Up! "They can get eye examinations, and eye glasses fitted for them. They walk out of here with eye glasses if they need them."

With the help of sponsors like Walmart and Ogle Cosmetology School, children from all over the county were able to enjoy free haircuts, kidney health screenings, school supplies and even free uniforms. The back to school event was open to families who registered in advance and meet federal poverty guidelines.

But students aren't the only ones getting ready to start the new school year. You know who else is? Bus drivers! That's right, the Dallas ISD conducted their bus training for their new hires.

"The drivers get to go out and actually practice what routes they will be driving for 2018, 19 school year," said Kayne Smith of Dallas ISD bus service.

With former Dallas County Schools bus system out of the picture, the Dallas School District had to hire more than 800 bus drivers to help transport more than 35,000 kids to and from school.

"We are going to provide the best customer service that we can. We are going to responsive to the needs of the district, the community, the students, and the parents. My goal is to be the best," said Smith.

School starts in the Dallas ISD August 20th.