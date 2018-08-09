Ruff Life: Birdie’s ready to fly her way into your home!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- Birdie's the perfect pint-sized pet, and she is ready to fly right into your home!

"Birdie is the best snuggler in the world," said Amanda Peterson from Dallas Pets Alive!. "She is probably the cuddliest, coziest little dog. She never wants to leave your side."

Everyone needs an expert cuddler in their life!

Birdie's about 10 years-old, and loves to couch surf -- but don't think this girl's not ready to go out and have some fun!

"She may be a little bit older, but that's not slowing her down," Peterson said. "As you can see, she's full of life, and is ready to find her perfect forever home."

Birdie gets along with cats, and other dogs, so we're pretty sure she'll LOVE you!

"Birdie's ideal home would be one where she's constantly loved, gets tons of affection, and might get to sleep in the bed with you from time to time," Peterson said.

That sounds like your place!

If you think you could help Dallas Pets Alive! by adopting or fostering an animal, check out their website.