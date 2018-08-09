New Harvard study says tighty-whities affect sperm count

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Boxers or briefs?

The long-held debate has always come down to preference, until now.

Researchers at Harvard's School of Public Health say they have cold, hard facts to settle the score, once and for all.

They say the findings of a 17-year-study, published this week, confirm beliefs that men who wear tighty-whities tend to be less fertile than their freedom friends.

Reproductive Medicine Specialist Dr. Daniel Skora says the study is right on the money, and that he's been doing his part to save Dallas' sperm count, one patient at a time.

"I told patients who had minor changes in their sperm count that they could try to wear boxers instead of briefs," Skora told NnewsFix.

It's important to note, however, that it's not just your underwear that could be your enemy "under there."

"We always counsel our patients not to have prolonged exposure to hot tubs and things like that, because primarily, its temperature that we believe changes the sperm count," Skora added.

When the temperature "down there" increases, doctors say sperm count decreases.

Many are wondering where do boxer-briefs fit into the debate.

Perhaps we will have to wait for the next set of research papers from someone with a lot of time on his or her hands.