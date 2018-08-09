Missy Elliott loves karaoke singer’s viral cover of ‘Work It’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RHODE ISLAND - We all have our go-to karaoke songs. But it's not very often a karaoke cover gets the attention of the artist who created the song!

This is a video that we -- and the rest of the internet -- are absolutely loving. The Rhode Island woman, Mary Halsey -- who goes by Funky White Sister -- is so entertaining singing Work It, she got the attention of Missy Elliott herself!

The rapper tweeted, "I just found out I have a FUNKY WHITE SISTER😩😂🤣 forreal doe😂🤣& she brought her home girl with her from da hood that keep tip toeing in the background with a plate of food🤣 yo I’m done!😂 but she straight killed "Work It" sound effects & all. I love it.🔥"

I just found out I have a FUNKY WHITE SISTER😳😩😂🤣 forreal doe😂🤣& she brought her home girl with her from da hood that keep tip toeing in the background with a plate of food🤣 yo I’m done!😂 but she straight killed “Work It” sound effects & all🙌🏾 I love it🔥🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rg9TTHAqu2 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 8, 2018

Elliott even tweeted again almost 24 hours later saying, "Mood🤣😂 I’m still weak off this!😩🤣" She couldn't get Halsey off her mind!

Mood😂🤣😂 I’m still weak off this!😩🤣 pic.twitter.com/OXYgCkYSr8 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 9, 2018

The rest of the internet is just hoping Funky White Sister next covers Get Your Freak On.

There's also 1,2 Step. So long as she rocks it, but don't stop it, everyone will get on the floor. 😃