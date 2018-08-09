Man who tied up, sexually assaulted 14-year-old girl will serve no jail time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A former Virginia high school student who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl will serve no active prison time, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Logan Michael Osborn, 19, pleaded guilty in September to the charge of having carnal knowledge of the girl. At the time, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with eight years suspended.

In early January, Chesterfield Circuit Court Judge T.J. Hauler decided to pause the two-year term, saying that he wanted more time to review the case. On Wednesday, he declined to reinstate the original sentence.

“The family is disappointed that the defendant will not serve any active incarceration for the brutal attack on the victim,” Chesterfield prosecutor Erin Barr told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “They do not believe justice has been served and shared concern for community safety and future potential victims.”

Osborn, then a student at Cosby High School, sexually assaulted the 14-year-old girl after they attended a school play together. Prosecutors said Osborn went on a walk with the girl, who didn't know the Cosby campus, and when the path ended at a fence, Osborn became aggressive.

Barr said he forced the 14-year-old onto her knees, then tied a belt around her neck and hands before the assault. Osborn released her around the time her mother was supposed to pick her up.

The girl's mother knew something was wrong, and the teen told her what happened during the ride home, Barr said.

In Virginia, individuals aged 17 or younger are not legally able to consent to sexual activity.

Barr argued that the former high school wrestler had a history of sexual assault – at the age of 12 he was charged with grabbing a student's genitals, according to the paper. Girls accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior on seven different occasions, Barr said.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Evan Nelson also testified that Osborn has a "moderately high risk" of reoffending, based on standardized tests.

Osborn, who will have to register as a sex offender, lost an academic scholarship to the University of Mary Washington, according to the Times-Dispatch.