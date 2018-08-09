× Dwaine Caraway pleads guilty to federal corruption charges, resigns from City Council

DALLAS — Dwaine Caraway has agreed to plead guilty to federal corruption charges and has resigned from the Dallas City Council.

According to court documents, Caraway has admitted to accepting over $450,000 in bribes from Robert Leonard and Slater Smartwood Sr., former executives of the company at the center of a stop-arm camera scandal that ended with the demise of the school bus company, Dallas County Schools.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings has yet to react to today’s news. Nor have Caraway’s former colleagues on the City Council.

Note: this story is developing and will be updated throughout the day.