Dallas hospital creates music therapy program to help stroke patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- For most of us, music is form a of entertainment, a way to rock out without a care in the world, or relax after a long day!

But, for a local hospital music means so much more.

"I'm a firm believer that music is healing that it's good medicine and we need to explore integrative, complementary techniques to help our patients heal well," said Katheryn Macdonell, founder of Music Therapy Program at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital.

The hospital had implemented a program called "music therapy" to help stroke patients with their recovery.

"For example, we use a technique called the ISO Vectoring principal and we teach the patients to use their own recorded music to help them relax during their stay," said music therapist Michael Richardson.

Richardson says that research shows that the best way to help the patient is to let them listen to music that they are familiar with.

"Also, we target specific goals that have been assigned to me by their speech therapist. These all have to do with cognition and they relate to the patient's ability to speak and to think after they've had their stroke."

One stroke victim named Susan Ticito, says these form of treatment has really helped her.

"They made the program optional to patients but everybody should do it," Ticito. "It was fun everybody was so nice and engaging. Music is such a great way to connect people.It was a real equalizer it made a bad situation really pleasant."

It's good to see these patients with a smile on their face while on the road to recovery.