Brock Turner loses ‘outercourse’ appeal in sex assault

A California appeals court has ruled Brock Turner's convictions will stand -- two weeks after his lawyers brought what many viewed as an outrageous claim to the court.

Turner had asked the court to overturn three convictions from a 2015 incident, where he was convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman. Lawyers for the former Stanford University swimmer argued there was not sufficient evidence to support those convictions.

What's more, he claimed Turner never intended to rape the woman. He says Turner only wanted 'outercourse' -- gratification with clothes on -- not intercourse.

All three justices agreed those arguments lacked merit.

Turner's case garnered headlines in 2016 when a judge sentenced him to just six months in jail, even though prosecutors had asked for six years. That light sentence ultimately led voters to remove the judge from the bench.

Turner is now required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.