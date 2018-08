Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHLAKE - Take a look at this truck almost completely submerged under water! This was the scene in Southlake after an alleged drunk driving crash and -- get this -- both drivers involved in that crash were arrested for driving drunk!

Southlake police arrested Haley Hollenga and Taylor Berlingeri in the crash. Berlingeri was driving the truck that landed in the pond, but was able to swim out. Officers found her walking down the street.

Police say thankfully, no one was injured.