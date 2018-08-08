Batwoman is out of the closet and coming to The CW

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Batwoman is out of the closet! The CW is planning a new television version of the DC Comics character and, this time, the ferocious female is a lesbian.

Ruby Rose has been tapped to star in the show. Her version of the character, Kate Kane, will first appear in The CW's annual superhero crossover event in December. If all goes well, the network will order Batwoman to series, with the show following Kane's story in Gotham City.

If that does indeed happen, Batwoman will become the first gay lead character of a live action superhero series.

Rose wrote about her casting on Instagram, saying she's beyond thrilled and honored. She also calls herself an emotional wreck, because quote "...this is a childhood dream. This is something I would have died to have seen on TV when I was a young member of the LGBT community who never felt represented on TV and felt alone and different."