Reynolds Wrap hiring a Chief Grilling Officer to eat barbecue for $10,000

LOUISVILLE, KY -- Adulting can sometimes seem unremarkable. First, you wake up, get through your morning routine, then head to work. And although it's great to be employed. According to Forbes, about 53 percent of working Americans are unhappy with their job.

But what if all that could change?

Reynolds Wrap, yes the company that makes aluminum foil, says they have $10,000 for someone willing to become a CGO, also known as Chief Grilling Officers.

So what are the job duties you may ask? Simple, eat barbecue from all over the country and write about it for two weeks.

All you have to do is submit 100 words explaining why you'd be the best CGO and a picture of your favorite grilling recipe.

Aside from the the 10K stipend, the worker will also be provided with pre-paid travel and lodging.

Hey it seems like a pretty saucy deal, and you know how we Texans feel about our barbecue!

So if you're a barbecue connoisseur you'd better hurry up because you only have until August 13th to enter!