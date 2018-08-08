× Missing 8-year-old Fort Worth boy found safe

FORT WORTH – An eight-year-old boy missing overnight in Fort Worth has been found safe.

Dieudonne Babutu had last been seen early Tuesday evening at a park playground in the 4500 block of Campus Drive, near the Ladera Palms Apartments in southeast Fort Worth. After family checked at homes of several of the his friends, police went door to door, checking 300 apartments, in search of Dieudonne.

Early Wednesday, Fort Worth police posted to Facebook that Dieudonne had been found and was safe.