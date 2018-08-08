Marvel Universe stunt characters surprise kids at East Dallas Boys and Girls Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- What better way to wind down the summer than with your favorite superheroes, live and in loving color?

That`s the sweet treat that lit up the faces of kids at the East Dallas Boys and Girls Club today.

Stunt characters from some of Marvel Universe`s most popular superhero films rolled into town and got down and dirty with the kids, teaching them how to pose like Spider-Man, or the feisty Black Widow, made popular by Scarlett Johansson, in The Avengers.

"I like the way she fights, and how she's good in combat, and I also know that she is a great spy," an excited Janaya told NewsFix.

Some kids even got to get dress up as Thor, with his cape and signature hammer. One boy couldn`t resist transforming into the green and mighty Hulk.

Other popular characters also made their appearances.

"They're meeting the Black Panther, they're meeting Captain America, they're meeting all their favorite superheroes, right here," Stuntman Tyler Hubbard told NewsFix. "Bring out the costumes, and they're just as excited as if they're meeting the person in the costume."

NewsFix learned that someone else is looking to make her debut as a superhero on the big screen - Caitlyn Jenner. The transgender TV personality recently told Variety Magazine she would like to appear as a villain in a Marvel movie.

The idea might not be as far-fetched as you imagine. Back in the 70s, Bruce Jenner auditioned for the role of Super-Man, but it was ultimately given to Christopher Reevees.

If you want to practice for your own leading role, the stunt characters will be in town for a while.

"Marvel Universe Live" kicks off August 9 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, and runs until the 12th. It will also run at the Convention Center in Fort Worth, August 16 - 19.

"We're doing live stunts on stage right in front of you, no movie magic," Hubbard said.