Jewish Temple loves thy neighbor, donates pews to South Dallas Church

DALLAS -- This story begins back in January.

A pipe burst at First Fellowship Community Church in South Dallas.

“The first thing that I saw when I entered the door was water,” says Pastor George Gregory. “It flooded the sanctuary."

It forced Pastor Gregory to preach in a small room without air conditioning for months.

But, their patience is being rewarded.

They got a donation that made his jaw drop.

Temple Shalom, a Jewish temple in North Dallas heard about the disaster, and donated theater style seats to the church.

“I have never experienced this before, ever, I just haven’t,” says Pastor Gregory.

His hope and his prayer is that people will take note of the act.

“They looked beyond where they are in terms of faith tradition, and saw the need here in the southern sector and was glad to help, happy to help us!”

While you might call what happened here a disaster, Pastor Gregory is turning it into his next sermon, one about community and serving.

“If seats could talk, these seats would tell us where they have been, how many different people have sat in these seats.”