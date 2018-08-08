Ford Mustang rolls out its 10 millionth car!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMERS BRANCH -- You know the drill. Start your engines, get ready, get set, lets burn some rubber!

We're all familiar with the low riding, two seater Ford Mustangs, known for taking the term "horse power" to a whole other level. Now the company has rolled out its 10 millionth car.

"It's just an iconic car. Most cars don't last a decade, this car has lasted five decades, "said Brian Huth of Sam Pack Five Star Ford.

We first caught sight of these trendy cars back in 1964, and its popularity grew as it became known as the car to have for all the cool kids.

Around here we love us a Mustang or two, after all the Lone Star State is the 2nd largest market for the hot rod.

NewsFix got the chance to see just how much Mustangs have changed over the years, from the classic model, to a modern style. And it's no surprise that the car was able to reach such a milestone. According to the makers of the Mustang, it's the best selling sports coupe for years now!

"It's just a fun car, and it's also affordable. It's one of the most affordable sports car in America. So people enjoy driving them, coming together," said Jackie Powell, President of the North Texas Mustang Club.

Guess you better buckle up and hold on tight because these Mustangs don't plan to slow down anytime soon!