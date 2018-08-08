Drunk driver suspect tells police she’s a ‘clean, while girl’

ATLANTA – A woman pulled over by police for speeding told officers she shouldn’t be arrested because she’s a “clean, white girl,” according to police.

Lauren Elizabeth Cutshaw, 32, went 60 mph through a stop sign. Officers found that she was slurring her words and her blood-alcohol level at .18 percent after taking a Breathalyzer.

According to the report, Cutshaw told the arresting officer that she shouldn’t be jailed because she was a sorority girl and cheerleader who graduated from a “high accredited university.” She also wen’t on to say that she’s a “very clean, thoroughbred, white girl.”

When officers asked, “what that had to do with anything,” she responded, “you’re a cop, you should know what that means.”

Cutshaw is charged with speeding, drunken driving and marijuana possession.