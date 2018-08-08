Dallas police searching for Henderson Ave sexual assault suspect

DALLAS – Police are searching for a suspect that sexually assaulted a woman inside a nightclub.

The victim was inside the Beauty Bar nightclub’s restroom last Friday night when the suspect, described as a 20-25 year-old Hispanic male with a light complexion, sexually assaulted her. The incident occurred around 12:45 am.

The male stands 5′, 8″ tall, 150-170 pounds, has dark brown or black hair that’s curly on top with a fade cut on the sides.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the crime, should contact Detective Barton, #7441, at (214) 671-3685, or call Crime Stoppers, (214) 373-TIPS.

Crime Stoppers is paying up to $5,000 for information or leads for the offense.