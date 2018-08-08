Dallas ISD welcomes new teachers, says no to arming them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- School is back in session!

More than 1,200 new teachers said "Hello" to Dallas ISD as part of the "New Teacher Academy." New educators get information and resources to help them succeed through the school year!

"We are really excited, this is great time a year," said DISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa. "It's also nerve racking for them and for their principals. We are starting a week earlier so the kids will be here before they know it. It's going to be a great time of the year."

The four day event has a clear mission: "All new teachers, no matter their pathways, to Dallas ISD."

And, one of the topics targeted is arming teachers with weapons.

"Along with the board, we are unanimously against arming teachers. We do a lot of others things to keep our students and teachers safe. We have school resources officers. Police officers at every high school, one a middle school and we have others that patrol and go places," said Hinojosa.

Dallas ISD says they have also partnered up close with the police department to bring more safety to schools. Well, here is to a very successful school year for both teachers and students.