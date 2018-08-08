Aspiring teen rapper shot and killed in Fort Worth home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH-- A young aspiring rapper is dead after being shot multiple times, August 8.

East Fort Worth residents in the 1700 block of Warren Lane woke up at around four in the morning to a barrage of bullets.

Authorities say 15-year-old King Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. He was living with his older brother who was also wounded, but managed to escape.

Police have not confirmed reports that the shooting was related to a home invasion.

King`s mother, however, allegedly told reporters her surviving son was able to identify the suspects who were apparently the victim`s friends.

She said King was a good student and was looking forward to starting his sophmore year of high school next week.