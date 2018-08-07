Our mission at Youth With Faces is to give youth in the juvenile justice system the skills needed to break the cycle of incarceration and create positive futures.
We believe in the potential of these youth and give them the opportunity to learn and practice critical social, job and life skills. These are essential to their success when returning to their families and communities.
www.youthwithfaces.org
Who they help: Youth in the juvenile justice system
How you can help: Volunteer, Donate, Send support message