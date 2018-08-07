TSA says small airport screenings not going away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Transportation Security Administration is confirming the agency will NOT be dropping security screening at 150 smaller airports.

The proposal was mentioned in a pair of reports obtained by CNN, but was an assumed 'worst case scenario' for an annual budget exercise, that would have saved the agency 115 million dollars per year.

Another proposalk, all in an effort to save $300 million in 2020, would to reduce the number of air marshals. The idea, leaked last week, that the government would drop security at smaller airports outraged members of congress and alarmed aviation security experts.

The TSA has not made any final decisions when it comes to their budget, but made sure that a risk assessment would "ensure the security of the aviation system."