Police searching for missing Dallas senior

DALLAS - Police need your help finding a Dallas man who's been missing for six days.

A silver alert has been issue for 70 year old Roy Lee Cook.

The 5'11", 125 pound man has dementia. He was seen leaving his home on the 800 block of Lawton Drive on August 2, around 3am.

Family members, like his sister Wanda Watson, are highly concerned.

"What we've been going through is unbelievable because we never thought that something like this would happen," Watson said.

If you know anything about the whereabouts of Roy Lee Cook, call police.