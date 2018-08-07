Pleasant Grove, Unpleasant Potholes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS--the neighborhood is called Pleasant Grove. But some of the streets are far from pleasant.

This week's Pothole is on Buckner Boulevard at Stonehurst Street.

Salvador Saverra says there are a lot of bad roads in Pleasant Grove.

"There's been a lot of accidents, I think, due to the fact that there's a lot of bumpy roads," he said.

He's had some encounters with the potholes.

"I was driving there one time, it bent my rim on my tire," he said.

And that gets expensive.

So come on, Dallas. Come out to the Grove and fix this pothole-- and *all* of them.

