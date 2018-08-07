Nearly 100 Texas firefighters to help battle California wildfires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENDOCINO, CA -- Tens of thousands of firefighters continue to battle more than a dozen uncontrollable wildfires in California, including the Medocino Complex fires now deemed the largest in state history.

Several Texas firefighters have been summoned to join the frey, including four from Frisco who will head to the West Coast on Wednesday. The Frisco Fire Department is also sending a brush truck.

"We've got a really solid team that Texas is pushing out there, and I think we'll be able to handle whatever," Battalion Chief of the Frisco Fire Department, Shannon Brinton, told NewsFix.

Rescuers from Dallas, Little Elm, Lake City and Round Rock are also among the nearly 100 Texas firefighters who will battle the blaze.

"We want to be able to extend a lending hand because we've hand situations here, like the last hurricane that we had when we had Harvey, and people sent their resources from all over the country to come out here and help us," Deputy Chief of Dallas Fire-Rescue, Charlie Salazar, told NewsFix. "We want to be able to reciprocate that, and everyone of our guys, they're pretty stoked about going out there, and they want to make sure that they represent the governor well, that they represent their respective departments."

The task ahead is not an easy one.

Since the fires started in Northern California in July, thousands of homes have been destroyed, forcing people to evacuate.

Tens of thousands of acres of forest land have burned.

"When those big pine trees take off man, they were huge flames," said Michael Chrisman, a resident who admitted he did not heed warnings to evacuate. "I mean, we were probably a good halfway out across the valley, and you could feel the heat off the trees."

Authorities say the death toll has climbed to eight. Among the dead are a woman, her two great grandchildren, and two firefighters.