Asbestos found in popular crayon brand, public group says

A consumer alert this morning for anyone with kids, grand kids, nieces or nephews. A popular brand of crayons has been found to contain toxic levels of asbestos, according to a consumer group.

The US Public Interest Research Group Education Fund recently tested 36 packs of Playskool crayons at a Dollar Tree store in Chicago and found asbestos, the carcinogen which has been linked to illnesses, including lung cancer. The crayons are also sold on Amazon.com, eBay, and DollarDays.com.

The group is asking retailers to pull the products.

Playskool parent company Hasbro says it is conducting a thorough investigation into the claims. The manufacturer of the crayons is also reviewing lab tests.

Meanwhile, Dollar Tree executives tell the Washington Post that independent tests have shown the crayons do not contain asbestos.

Amazon, eBay and DollarDays.com did not respond to requests for comment.