Bonton is a South Dallas community where 85% of men have been to prison, poverty is rampant and jobs are scarce. Bonton is also a “Food Desert”, where access to healthy foods is non-existent.

Bonton Farms is an agricultural intervention to restore lives, create jobs and ignite hope in the most forgotten and neglected neighborhoods for the most marginalized and vulnerable people.

.

Who they help: South Dallas Community

How you can help: Volunteer, Donate