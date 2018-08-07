BCBS Texas insurance won’t pay for ER visits if not an emergency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Blue Cross Bblue Shield of Texas is saying the company will not pay emergency room bills that are not for actual emergencies.

The insurance carrier will now make some members pay for their entire out of network ER visit, if that visit is determined not to be serious or life-threatening.

The policy is meant to make health care costs more affordable. It also stops people from making trips to the ER for things like head lice or sprained ankles.

According to BCBS, a doctor will review your claims and decide the seriousness of your condition -- and whether or not you have to pay the full amount.

If your claim is denied, BCBS says you do have the option to appeal.