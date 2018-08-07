Asbestos could make a comeback, thanks to new EPA rule

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The public comment period is set to come an end this Friday on a new EPA rule that could make it easier for companies to start using asbestos again.

Under the EPA's new "Significant New Use' Rule, manufacturers of new asbestos-containing products can ask the government for approval on a case-by-case basis.

Those against the new proposal say while the EPA will still ban the use of asbestos in many building materials, it's turning a blind eye to the effects of asbestos getting into the air, ground, or water by being present in other types of products. Even so, the EPAa is considering allowing asbestos back in some roofing and flooring material.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey says the EPA is refusing to consider the dangerous risks posed by asbestos. She and other states, including New York, New Jersey, Oregon and the District of Columbia are asking the EPA to reconsider.

The public can comment directly to the EPA through Friday -- but many are also sounding off on social media.