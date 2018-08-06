Veterans create farming complex in downtown Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Just off the highway, something special is growing in downtown Dallas. A group called Farmers Assisting Returning Military (F.A.R.M.) is bringing together vets in the DFW to create a farming complex off of Good Latimer Expressway.

"I've lost a lot of friends to suicide," said Stephen Smith co-founded FARM. "We're trying to deal with some health issues of our own, and we found that growing our own food was a very therapeutic way to heal ourselves, and we wanted to pass that along so that we could save veterans lives."

These farming vets are just getting things off the ground...literally. But as this project grows, this team is hoping to bring in more service members to help keep fresh food, close to home.

"It's a job that needs filling," Smith said. "Our country needs it, and what better way to serve your country than to fill the biggest need that we have right now. Which is feeding our country and food security."

If you're interested in F. A. R. M., or would like to donate, click here for more info.