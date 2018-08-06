Steven Seagal named to special role in building US-Russian humanitarian ties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Steven Seagal is ready to take on his new role! The action movie star will act as a special representative on US-Russian humanitarian ties.

Yes, that is a real sentence.

Seagal tweeted about the decision by Russia, saying he's "deeply humbled and honored." He continued, "I hope we can strive for peace, harmony and positive results in the world. I take this honour very seriously."

I am deeply humbled and honoured to have been appointed as a special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry in charge of Russian and American Humanitarian ties.

I hope we can strive for peace, harmony and positive results in the world.

I take this honour very seriously pic.twitter.com/LTuUxsk1aZ — Steven Seagal (@sseagalofficial) August 5, 2018

Seagal is actually a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin; he even became a Russian citizen in 2016. As for his role, it's being described as similar to the United Nations' Goodwill Ambassador positions.

It's unpaid and will likely focus on deepening ties between Russia and the US on matters like culture, art, and youth.

Reaction on social media, as you can imagine, has been one of shock.

Dennis Rodman and now Steven Seagal have become peace ambassadors? We're all either on LSD or Ashton Kutcher is gonna come out from hiding and tell us we've been punked. — S M Cesa (@sirensharp222) August 5, 2018