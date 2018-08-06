Reunion Tower brings the zoo to you with summer series!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- Whether you've got a fear of heights or something that slivers, Reunion Tower is hosting some guests who can help you out!

"We have the Animal Adventures team from the Dallas Zoo here," said Katie Chaumont from Reunion Tower. "They actually bring animals from their Animal Adventures team up here to the GeO-Deck so that all of our guests can enjoy and see animals a 470 feet."

It's all a part of a Beat the Heat series offered at Reunion Tower, and if you've got a ticket to the GeO-Deck on one of the scheduled days, these wild shows comes free of charge!

If you're hoping to knock out some fears this summer, here's your two-for-one!

"I think that they put everybody at ease, which is really fun when they have something like a snake up here on the GeO-Deck," Chaumont said.