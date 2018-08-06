Rachel Lindsay gets candid about life after “The Bachelorette”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- After becoming - what basically amounted to an overnight sensation - today, Rachel Lindsay is one of the most recognizable face in America. That's because ever since striking it big on The Bachelorette, the country's love affair with her has just continued to grow.

But what is life like for her now? She answers those questions and more as we drive around town in this edition of Commuter Convo.

Now, like us, you may also be wondering about her engagement - and when her dang wedding (!) will be. Those answers are coming... in part two. So keep an eye out for that in the coming weeks.