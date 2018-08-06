Stonehenge: New research sheds light on those buried at mysterious site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stonehenge is arguably one of the most puzzling locations in the world. And now some new research is shedding more light on the mysteries surrounding the site.

Stonehenge has fascinated people for hundreds of years, from who built it to why it was built. But thanks to some new research, we now know that Stonehenge's background is a little more complex than first thought.

A group of scientists studied the remains of 25 people buried at Stonehenge, and found a list of curious things about them.

First, 40% of the remains were not from the area near Stonehenge but, in fact, they came from Wales, roughly 150 miles west.

Second, the remains were cremated before being buried -- but researchers can't tell whether they were cremated before or after being brought to Stonehenge.

Third, the remains are old. The remains date between roughly 3100 and 2400 B.C., which means these few remains span the course of several hundred years.

Fourth, the deceased were not elderly. While they found most of the remains were from adults, three of them were actually children.

As for who these people were, exactly, or why they were buried there in the first place, we still don't know.

So with all this new information, is Stonehenge any less mysterious?