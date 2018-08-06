Hospitals may soon have to post prices online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When you are heading to or are already at the hospital -- a lot of people aren't paying too much attention to the bill. But a new bill unveiled by the Trump Administration is making hospitals stop so-called 'surprise billing.'

The bill is geared mostly toward Medicare patients and providers. The Trump Administration wants to require hospitals to publish online their prices for standard services. Hospitals could also be required to give patients better access to medical records and stop billing for unknown services from out-of-network providers.

The new rules would take effect in 2019.