We all know someone in our life who is a gossip, and today is their holiday! That's right, August 6 is National Gossip Day.

And gossip, especially in the workplace, can be detrimental. Communications expert and author Linda Swindling says there are ways to identify whether someone is a gossip or just someone needing to vent.

And fortunately, there are several easy things you can do to either stop the workplace gossip -- or at least remove yourself from all that drama.