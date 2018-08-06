Dallas labor, delivery nurse recounts own nightmare during childbirth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- It was an emotional reunion filled with tears and lots of hugs.

Chi Tran walked into Medical City Dallas Hospital Friday in the postpartum unit where she works, beaming with pride.

This time, however, she went as a patient to thank her coworkers for saving her life during a frightening childbirth experience in June.

"I'm so glad to be here, and I`m so thankful for everyone," Tran told Newsfix. "That night, I honestly, I did not panic at all because I know that I was in good hands."

Moments after giving birth to healthy baby boy, Eric, Tran started hemorrhaging, or losing a lot of blood. The medical staff sprung into action, rushing her to the operating room in a race against time. Doctors say she lost so much blood, she needed 24 units. Tran came dangerously close to dying.

It was an especially hard shift for Nurse Allie Jones.

"We did our internship together, so it was exciting when she came in, because I said, 'Oh, I get to deliver my friend`s baby,' but when it turned for the worse, it was very scary, knowing that you might very well lose somebody that you care about," an emotional Jones told Newsfix.

Tran knew something was terribly wrong when she was separated from the baby she had just delivered.

"When he was born, I was not able to hold him, I did not have a chance to breastfeed him right away, and I did not get to see his face, not until three hours after he was born that I got the chance to do so," Tran said as she wiped away tears.

The big hit of the day, however, was Baby Eric who brightened the room.

No one could take their eyes off the cute bundle of joy, sleeping peacefully in total oblivion to all the 'Ooohs' and 'Ahhhs'.

Hospital officials say Nurse Tran can take all the time she needs to fully recover before returning to the delivery unit to pay it forward.

Doctors say fewer than 200,000 women experience postpartum hemorrhage a year.