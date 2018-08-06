Dak Prescott ‘Get Out’ mural vandalized in West Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - A painting in Trinity Groves depicting Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is sparking conversation throughout the city.

The mural originally showed Prescott in the iconic image from the Academy Award-winning movie Get Out, a movie with its own take on stereotypes and race. The mural was created by North Texas muralist Trey Wilder.

But the original work was vandalized soon after appearing; blue spray paint creating sunglasses covering Prescott's eyes and adding comments on the media and billionaire George Soros.

Wilder's inspiration for the mural came from Prescott's comments on the national anthem. Just last week, Prescott said he respected players who take a knee during the anthem, but he would continue to stand, saying, "I don't think that's the time or the venue to do so."

That comment didn't sit well with some fans.

"It's been difficult to be a fan in the recent week or so, with Jerry Jones as well as Dak Prescott and the ongoing controversy of the national anthem," one fan said.

Prescott has responded to the mural by saying he stands by what he said.