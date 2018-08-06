City of Dallas opens first public pool in more than 50 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - A new public swimming pool is now open in Dallas. Why's that such a big deal? It's the first public swimming pool built in the city in more than 50 years. Half a century!

The new pool is named The Cove at Crawford and is at 375 S. Prairie Creek Road in the Pleasant Grove area of West Dallas. The pool will be open 12 p.m - 8 p.m. Wednesday - Monday.

AND for the rest of this summer, admission is FREE.

And on the opposite side of town, East Dallas is getting a new aquatic center, set to open next Saturday.