Priest prays against “Jungle Journalism” at Trump rally

LEWIS CENTER, OH-- Donald Trump was in Ohio on Saturday night to campaign in favor of Republican Senator Troy Balderson, who will be facing off against Democrat Danny O'Connor for Ohio Congress. The night started with a quick jab at the media.

"Tonight I pray that you will protect our president and his family with a shield of faith. Lord that shield of faith, against the fiery darts of the wicked one. Lord, against that jungle journalism that extorts the truth and distorts honesty and integrity every single day. Gets in his face with lies and mistruths and innuendos. Lord, protect him." said Pastor Gary Click.

"Jungle journalism"- Pastor Gary Click called on God's grace to to protect the President Trump from the media.

The message over media didn't stop there. Early Sunday morning Trump took to Twitter saying, "The fake news hates me saying that they are the enemy of the people only because they know it's true."

Fake or not, in Ohio his message was received well by followers.

"We're building the wall, we're building the wall. Don't worry. We've already started." said Trump.

On Sunday, Trump arrived in Morristown, New Jersey with no events planned. Maybe someone's ready for Sunday funday?