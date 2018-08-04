California cop struggles with suspect; shoots him in arm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OXNARD, CA -- The struggle was real for one California cop, after a struggle with a wanted man led him to fire his weapon.

It all went down in a mobile park home in Oxnard, when officer Daniel Oncea was looking for 30-year-old Joel Tapia, who was wanted for an outstanding warrant. As officer Oncea approached Tapia things took a drastic turn.

"Once he sees Mr. Tapia he's only a few feet away from him and he chooses to make contact with him at that point and decided to take him into custody and that's when the physical altercation began." said assistant police chief Eric Sonstegard, Oxnard Police Department.

The man's family can be seen coming out and yelling at Tapia to stop but the struggle continued.

"As he would try and reach for that taser Mr. Tapia would pull the officers wrist away and was not allowing him to access those tools." said Officer Sonstegard.

Tapia then turns the officer on his back and repeatedly punches him.

"At this time Officer Oncea's gun has dislodged from his holster and it's now sitting next to him and its like the officer needs to get to it before Mr. Tapia gets to it." said Officer Sonstegard.

It was then the officer knew his life was on the line. The suspect is shot in the arm and flees the scene barricading himself inside his home. As night fell, a SWAT team was able to move in and arrest Tapia. He is now facing charges of resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.