After being vandalized Pan-African Bookstore gives back to the community

DALLAS-- Back in June, we told you about the owner of Pan-African Bookstore whose air conditioning units were vandalized.

"We had a donor NTD Mechanical to donate four new air conditioning units for us, which really saved our business. If it weren't for them I would not be able to be here today we would have to close down," said Akwete Tyehimba owner of Pan-African Book Store.

Now, Tyehimba wants to give back to the very same community that helped her out.

"We partnered with an organization called Food Harvest Rescue to go out and collect food from produce companies that are

just throwing away very good food. We decided to go by and pick up the food and bringing it here and sort through it and serve it to our people." said Tyehimba

On the first Saturday of every month, they give away free veggies and fruits to those in need. All you have to do is-well just show up.

"This is awesome! It's fresh produce, all kinds of vegetables and fruits. This is probably my third time coming out and its really helping us to get the things that we normally would be doing but we are able to save money." said an attendee.

So far, the store has been able to help hundreds of families. Their last harvest brought in over 600 people.

This goes to show you, the world is full of nice people. All you have to do is plant a seed.