Zeke Elliott gets sued for over $1 million from 2017 car crash

DALLAS -- It seems like all kinds of chaos is being thrown at the Dallas Cowboys these days, on and off the field.

We all remember Dez Bryant's Twitter rant last week, and now a lawsuit has been filed against Zeke Elliott for over $1 million!

On Thursday, Ronnie Hill filed a lawsuit saying a car crash he and Elliott were involved in left him with "serious, life altering injuries."

The crash happened back in January of 2017 and was ruled Elliott's fault.

It was reported that multiple air bags went off in Elliott's car but none in Hill's. The damages to hill's car equaled over $33,000, totaling it out.

He's asking for $1 million bucks to compensate for medical expenses, physical pain, mental anguish, disfigurement, and more

Hill's lawyer, Quentin Brogdon, says Elliott admitted he ran a red light.

"Based on all indications that we have received, Zeke Elliott personally, has handled this above reproach," said Brogdon. "Unfortunately almost two years has now passed since this crash, and Mr. Hill feels, and I agree, he didn't really have an alternative here but to file the lawsuit."

Brogdon says the plan now is to get the case in front of a jury and go from there.

Guess it's safe to say that this legal battle is just getting started.