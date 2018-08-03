What is CW33 Local Champions?

CW33’s Local Champions is designed to be a highly-vetted resource for people in the Dallas – Ft. Worth area to find charities and organizations to give money or time to through donations or volunteerism and help better their local communities.

Our preference is to highlight local charities with a track record of putting at least 75% of their annual revenues directly toward the cause vs. other expenses.

These organizations are selected as we feel they have the greatest impact and measureable effect on the people, pets or programs their charity serves in the DFW area.

Do you know of or are involved in a charity that you think should be considered?

Email feedback@cw33.com and please indicate CW33 Local Champions in the subject line.