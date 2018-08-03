Near-miss at Irving parking garage collapse brings friends closer together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING -- Tuesday's parking garage collapse on O'Connor Ridge Boulevard in Irving damaged cars and no people, but it was a very close call for a pair of friends who walked through it every day as part of an exercise routine.

"We're just like sisters now, I feel like," says Eva Yu of her bond with Jigna Bavishi. "We experienced the same thing together, and we feel so lucky."

Yu says they were just a few feet from the garage when the first of two collapses happened Tuesday morning. Bavishi says there were no warning signs.

"There was no noise, we didn't see any cracking, no vibrations. Then suddenly we saw the ceiling just burst open and cars started raining down."

Bavishi's vehicle was parked away from the damage and she was able to drive it away before the second collapse took place that afternoon. Yu's car was not so fortunate, getting crushed by a car parked above it. But given how things could have been, they're just happy to still be taking their daily walk together.

"We just count our blessings," says Bavishi, who added their route might be permanently altered.

"I don't think, even after they fix the garage, we'd be very comfortable walking in there for a while, at least."

An investigation into the cause of the collapse is ongoing.