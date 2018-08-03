Man dies in Fort Worth police custody, 2 officers placed on desk duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Two Fort Worth Police officers have been moved to administrative desk duty after a man died in the back of their squad car!

This happened last Thursday off of Griggs Avenue. Police say the man was armed with a pipe and trying to break into a home when he was arrested. Before being put in the back of their police car...The man started complaining about having medical issues. Medical officials were not called.

Police found the man unresponsive moments later. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The incident is under investigation.