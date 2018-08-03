Lollapalooza Music Festival increases its security

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, IL -- Well it's that time of the year again. The time when you start hearing all about all kinds of music festivals. And, one of the biggest music gatherings in the country has kicked off.

Lollapalooza in Chicago officially started on Thursday. Aside from the massive crowds that are expected to show up, the event has ramped up its security.

If you remember, it was revealed last year that before the Las Vegas mass shooting, the shooter had rented hotel rooms overlooking Lollapalooza but never showed up.

Two months later, he opened fire from his hotel room in Vegas, killing 58 people.

The Las Vegas Sheriff'S Department just announced that it has not yet determined a motive the shooting.

"What we have been able to answer are the questions of who, what, when, where, and how. What we have not been able to definitively answer is the why Stephen Paddock committed this act," said Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

So it makes sense that this years Lollapalooza will have tighter bag restrictions and heavily increase patrol.

"I want multiplied times four, the number of culvert officers that are inside. So these are going to be guys that are wearing shorts and shirts carrying backpacks and listening to music just like any other concert goer basically," said Anthony Riccio with the Chicago Police Department.

There will also be sniper-equipped swat teams on the ground. But this type of surveillance won't stop a shooter from their hotel room. That is why all the surrounding hotels also have security plans in place, including the Blackstone Hotel where the Vegas shooter had booked his rooms last year.

Chicago police are also prepared to monitor rooftops and even shine lights into hotel rooms.

Guess we can bet security will be pretty heavy at every festival from here on out, after all, it's better to be safe than sorry!